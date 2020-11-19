Flowery Branch residents, your increasing water bill is helping to pay for this $5.7M improvement

Flowery Branch is looking to take out a $5.7 million, 20-year loan for a new water well system as part of a larger infrastructure effort, with residents helping foot the overall bill through higher water and sewer rates.



Residential growth is putting pressure on the city to make the improvements, according to a city document about the project.

Flowery Branch City Council is set to vote Thursday, Nov. 19, on whether to approve loan documents.

A monthly payment schedule will be set after “the projects are complete, because the city may draw down less than the entire amount awarded,” according to the document.

The interest rate is 0.99% on the loan, which is being financed through the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority.