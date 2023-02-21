ACLU observes as Lula mayor holds moment of silence instead of prayer

Lula resident Roy Hall, who spoke on behalf of the 30 Christians surrounding Thomas, called Johnson’s objection last week an “attack on religious freedoms.”

“I’m here to say…everybody here has the personal right under the First Amendment (to worship) whoever your religion is,” Hall said. “We serve Jehovah God…we feel like we’re protected under the First Amendment to exercise our free speech and our freedom of religion.”

By 7 p.m., more than 70 people packed the council chamber, with a total of three members of the ACLU’s team of legal observers seated in the back. The purpose of their visit, they said, was to observe the proceeding of Monday’s regular meeting.

On Friday, in response to the city’s denial of Johnson’s request, nonprofit organization Americans United For Separation of Church and State sent a letter to City Attorney Joey Homans, stating, the “practices of a city official delivering official prayers and favoring Christianity over other faiths…violate the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution” – a concept that was emphasized throughout the five-page missive.

“We understand that the mayor customarily delivers these prayers himself, and that he denied a request on February 13, 2023 by Lula resident Joe Johnson to deliver a non-Christian prayer or secular invocation, even though (the mayor) allowed a Christian faith leader to present a Christian prayer to open a December 2022 meeting,” a portion of the letter states. “The office of mayor exists to represent all citizens of the City of Lula, regardless of faith or belief…(this practice) also send(s) the message that nonbelievers and adherents of faiths that do not wish to participate in the prayers are not accepted members of the community. These practices should be promptly stopped.”

Thomas went on to start Monday’s regular meeting with a moment of silence, instead of a Christian prayer. His reasoning behind this, he said after the meeting, was to “change it up.”

During public comments, a total of six residents spoke in defense of holding Christian prayer before government meetings, often followed by those in attendance shouting, “Amen,” to signify their support for that particular stance.

Johnson said the ACLU will continue “to monitor” future meetings in Lula, and that, “as long as they don’t revert back to only Christian prayers, everything will be good.”

Councilman Chip Horst, after describing Lula as “a town that is strongly rooted in its faith in Christianity, went on to call for unity and acceptance of all beliefs following Monday’s meeting.

“We also need to be very mindful of how we interact with others that might not share our faith,” he said. “They are still a child of God, whether they believe they are or not. We believe they are, so we need to treat them as a child of God to show them love, and not hatred and vitriol.”

Johnson has filed a formal complaint with the city, though he’s paused his decision to file a lawsuit for religious discrimination.

“So long as the city council and mayor keep church and state separate, everything’s OK. A lawsuit would only cost the citizens money. I don’t want that. However, I feel (Thomas) did violate his oath of office and that will be submitted with the recall paperwork,” Johnson said, referring to ongoing efforts by a faction of Lula residents seeking to remove Thomas and Councilman Gene Bramlett from office through a recall process.



