Your guide to 2022 summer camps in Hall County
Kids participate in a summer camp at Elachee Nature Science Center. Photo courtesy of Elachee.

Looking for summer camps to fill your kids’ time this summer? Hall County has several options including those with various themes like animals, science, art or sports.

Bounce Out the Stigma 

Who: Kids ages 7-21 experiencing special needs 

What: Noncompetitive basketball camp that includes motor skill development and confidence building

When: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 20- 24

Where: North Hall Community Center, 4175 Nopone Road, Gainesville

How much: $50

More info: bounceoutthestigma.org

Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier

Who: K-4th, K-5th and rising 6th-12th, depending on location

What: Activities, crafts and field trips

When: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekly beginning May 31

Where: Various club locations and schools 

How much: Free for members

More info: www.boysgirlsclubs.com

Camp Elachee

Who: Rising K-6

What: Weekly themed, nature-focused outdoor adventures

When: 8 a.m. to noon for pre-K and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for K-6, weekly May 31-July 22

Where: Elachee Nature Science Center, 2125 Elachee Drive, Gainesville

How much: $175 for pre-K; $200 per week for K-6

More info: www.elachee.org 

Connect Camps

Who: K-8th

What: Faith-based lessons, games and activities 

When: 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 11-15

Where: First Baptist Church, 751 Green St., Gainesville

How much: $175

More info: connectcamps.com

Gainesville Parks and Recreation

Play Camp

Who: Ages 6-12

What: Daily activities and weekly field trips

When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekly May 31-July 29

Where: Martha Hope Cabin, 528 Prior St. NE, Gainesville

How much: City residents, $95; nonresidents, $125

What to bring: A water bottle, lunch and snack

More info: www.gainesville.org 

Splash Camp 

Who: Ages 6-12

What: Pool time and weekly field trips

When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekly May 23-Aug. 5

Where: Frances Meadows Aquatic Center, 1545 Community Way, Gainesville

How much: City residents, $95; nonresidents, $125

What to bring: A water bottle, lunch, snack, bathing suit and towel

More info: www.gainesville.org   

Extreme Sports Camp

Who: Ages 8-12

What: Outdoor activities such as archery, hiking and rock climbing

When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m June 6-10, June 20-24 and July 18-22

Where: Gainesville Civic Center, 830 Green St. NE, Gainesville

How much: City residents, $105; nonresidents, $205

More info: www.gainesville.org

Travel Camp

Who: Ages 6-12

What: Field trips to places like the Atlanta Zoo and Helen Water Park

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 31-June 3, June 13-17, June 27-July 1, July 11-15, July 25-29 

Where: Fair Street Neighborhood Center, 715 Fair St., Gainesville

How much: City residents, $120-150; Nonresidents, $160-205

More info: www.gainesville.org

Air and Space Camp

Who: Ages 6-12

What:Learn about space and the Earth’s atmosphere while visiting observatories and museums. 

When: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m June 6-10

Where: Gainesville Civic Center, 830 Green St. NE, Gainesville

How much: City residents, $125; nonresidents, $170

More info: www.gainesville.org

Chef Camp

Who: Ages 6-12

What: Visit local restaurants to see commercial kitchens, learn about cooking

When: 8 a.m. to noon June 20-24; 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 18-22

Where: Gainesville Civic Center, 830 Green St. NE, Gainesville

How much: City residents, $100; nonresidents, $135

More info: www.gainesville.org

Vet Camp

Who: Ages 6-12

What: Learn how to care for pets, visit the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia and animal hospitals

When: 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 20-24; 8 a.m. to noon July 18-22

Where: Gainesville Civic Center, 830 Green St. NE, Gainesville

How much: City residents, $100; nonresidents, $135

More info: www.gainesville.org

Pet P.A.L.S Camp

What: Exploration of animal interaction, care and behaviors

When: Ages 7-9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13-17, July 11-15; ages 7-12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 6-10; ages 10-12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 20-24, July 18-22

Where: Northeast Georgia Humane Society, 845 W. Ridge Road, Gainesville

How much: $200 

More info: humanesocietyofnortheastgeorgia.org

Quinlan Art Camp

Who: Rising 1st-6th

What: Weekly projects, art history lessons and art appreciation

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekly June 6-July 29

Where: Quinlan Visual Arts Center, 514 Green St. NE, Gainesville

How much: $110 for members; $135 for non-members

More info: www.quinlanartscenter.org

Summer Paddle Camp

Who: Ages 8-14

What: Lanier Canoe and Kayak Club works with kids on operating canoes, kayaks and dragon boats

When: 9 a.m. to noon weekly June 6-July 29

Where: Lake Lanier Olympic Park, 3105 Clarks Bridge Road, Gainesville

How much: $150

More info: www.exploregainesville.org

YMCA camps

Who: Kindergarten Camp, ages 4-5 at YMCA only; Traditional Camp, ages 5-12; Teen Camp, ages 12-15

What: Weekly camps with arts and crafts, outdoor activities and Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math learning activities

When: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekly May 31 to Aug. 4

Where: J.A. Walters YMCA, 2455 YMCA Drive, Gainesville; Spout Springs Elementary, 6640 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

How much: Members, $130; nonmembers, $155; plus $25 registration fee

What to bring: Water bottle, lunch, sunscreen, towel, one-piece swimsuit and snack

More info: www.gamountainsymca.org

