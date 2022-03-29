Your guide to 2022 summer camps in Hall County
Looking for summer camps to fill your kids’ time this summer? Hall County has several options including those with various themes like animals, science, art or sports.
Bounce Out the Stigma
Who: Kids ages 7-21 experiencing special needs
What: Noncompetitive basketball camp that includes motor skill development and confidence building
When: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 20- 24
Where: North Hall Community Center, 4175 Nopone Road, Gainesville
How much: $50
More info: bounceoutthestigma.org
Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier
Who: K-4th, K-5th and rising 6th-12th, depending on location
What: Activities, crafts and field trips
When: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekly beginning May 31
Where: Various club locations and schools
How much: Free for members
More info: www.boysgirlsclubs.com
Camp Elachee
Who: Rising K-6
What: Weekly themed, nature-focused outdoor adventures
When: 8 a.m. to noon for pre-K and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for K-6, weekly May 31-July 22
Where: Elachee Nature Science Center, 2125 Elachee Drive, Gainesville
How much: $175 for pre-K; $200 per week for K-6
More info: www.elachee.org
Connect Camps
Who: K-8th
What: Faith-based lessons, games and activities
When: 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 11-15
Where: First Baptist Church, 751 Green St., Gainesville
How much: $175
More info: connectcamps.com
Gainesville Parks and Recreation
Play Camp
Who: Ages 6-12
What: Daily activities and weekly field trips
When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekly May 31-July 29
Where: Martha Hope Cabin, 528 Prior St. NE, Gainesville
How much: City residents, $95; nonresidents, $125
What to bring: A water bottle, lunch and snack
More info: www.gainesville.org
Splash Camp
Who: Ages 6-12
What: Pool time and weekly field trips
When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekly May 23-Aug. 5
Where: Frances Meadows Aquatic Center, 1545 Community Way, Gainesville
How much: City residents, $95; nonresidents, $125
What to bring: A water bottle, lunch, snack, bathing suit and towel
More info: www.gainesville.org
Extreme Sports Camp
Who: Ages 8-12
What: Outdoor activities such as archery, hiking and rock climbing
When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m June 6-10, June 20-24 and July 18-22
Where: Gainesville Civic Center, 830 Green St. NE, Gainesville
How much: City residents, $105; nonresidents, $205
More info: www.gainesville.org
Travel Camp
Who: Ages 6-12
What: Field trips to places like the Atlanta Zoo and Helen Water Park
When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 31-June 3, June 13-17, June 27-July 1, July 11-15, July 25-29
Where: Fair Street Neighborhood Center, 715 Fair St., Gainesville
How much: City residents, $120-150; Nonresidents, $160-205
More info: www.gainesville.org
Air and Space Camp
Who: Ages 6-12
What:Learn about space and the Earth’s atmosphere while visiting observatories and museums.
When: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m June 6-10
Where: Gainesville Civic Center, 830 Green St. NE, Gainesville
How much: City residents, $125; nonresidents, $170
More info: www.gainesville.org
Chef Camp
Who: Ages 6-12
What: Visit local restaurants to see commercial kitchens, learn about cooking
When: 8 a.m. to noon June 20-24; 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 18-22
Where: Gainesville Civic Center, 830 Green St. NE, Gainesville
How much: City residents, $100; nonresidents, $135
More info: www.gainesville.org
Vet Camp
Who: Ages 6-12
What: Learn how to care for pets, visit the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia and animal hospitals
When: 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 20-24; 8 a.m. to noon July 18-22
Where: Gainesville Civic Center, 830 Green St. NE, Gainesville
How much: City residents, $100; nonresidents, $135
More info: www.gainesville.org
Pet P.A.L.S Camp
What: Exploration of animal interaction, care and behaviors
When: Ages 7-9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13-17, July 11-15; ages 7-12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 6-10; ages 10-12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 20-24, July 18-22
Where: Northeast Georgia Humane Society, 845 W. Ridge Road, Gainesville
How much: $200
More info: humanesocietyofnortheastgeorgia.org
Quinlan Art Camp
Who: Rising 1st-6th
What: Weekly projects, art history lessons and art appreciation
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekly June 6-July 29
Where: Quinlan Visual Arts Center, 514 Green St. NE, Gainesville
How much: $110 for members; $135 for non-members
More info: www.quinlanartscenter.org
Summer Paddle Camp
Who: Ages 8-14
What: Lanier Canoe and Kayak Club works with kids on operating canoes, kayaks and dragon boats
When: 9 a.m. to noon weekly June 6-July 29
Where: Lake Lanier Olympic Park, 3105 Clarks Bridge Road, Gainesville
How much: $150
More info: www.exploregainesville.org
YMCA camps
Who: Kindergarten Camp, ages 4-5 at YMCA only; Traditional Camp, ages 5-12; Teen Camp, ages 12-15
What: Weekly camps with arts and crafts, outdoor activities and Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math learning activities
When: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekly May 31 to Aug. 4
Where: J.A. Walters YMCA, 2455 YMCA Drive, Gainesville; Spout Springs Elementary, 6640 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
How much: Members, $130; nonmembers, $155; plus $25 registration fee
What to bring: Water bottle, lunch, sunscreen, towel, one-piece swimsuit and snack
More info: www.gamountainsymca.org