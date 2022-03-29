Your guide to 2022 summer camps in Hall County

Bounce Out the Stigma

Who: Kids ages 7-21 experiencing special needs

What: Noncompetitive basketball camp that includes motor skill development and confidence building

When: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 20- 24

Where: North Hall Community Center, 4175 Nopone Road, Gainesville

How much: $50

More info: bounceoutthestigma.org

Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier

Who: K-4th, K-5th and rising 6th-12th, depending on location

What: Activities, crafts and field trips

When: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekly beginning May 31

Where: Various club locations and schools

How much: Free for members

More info: www.boysgirlsclubs.com

Camp Elachee

Who: Rising K-6

What: Weekly themed, nature-focused outdoor adventures

When: 8 a.m. to noon for pre-K and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for K-6, weekly May 31-July 22

Where: Elachee Nature Science Center, 2125 Elachee Drive, Gainesville

How much: $175 for pre-K; $200 per week for K-6

More info: www.elachee.org

Connect Camps



Who: K-8th

What: Faith-based lessons, games and activities

When: 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 11-15

Where: First Baptist Church, 751 Green St., Gainesville

How much: $175

More info: connectcamps.com

Gainesville Parks and Recreation

Play Camp

Who: Ages 6-12

What: Daily activities and weekly field trips

When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekly May 31-July 29

Where: Martha Hope Cabin, 528 Prior St. NE, Gainesville

How much: City residents, $95; nonresidents, $125

What to bring: A water bottle, lunch and snack

More info: www.gainesville.org

Splash Camp

Who: Ages 6-12

What: Pool time and weekly field trips

When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekly May 23-Aug. 5

Where: Frances Meadows Aquatic Center, 1545 Community Way, Gainesville

How much: City residents, $95; nonresidents, $125

What to bring: A water bottle, lunch, snack, bathing suit and towel

More info: www.gainesville.org

Extreme Sports Camp

Who: Ages 8-12

What: Outdoor activities such as archery, hiking and rock climbing

When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m June 6-10, June 20-24 and July 18-22

Where: Gainesville Civic Center, 830 Green St. NE, Gainesville

How much: City residents, $105; nonresidents, $205

More info: www.gainesville.org

Travel Camp

Who: Ages 6-12

What: Field trips to places like the Atlanta Zoo and Helen Water Park

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 31-June 3, June 13-17, June 27-July 1, July 11-15, July 25-29

Where: Fair Street Neighborhood Center, 715 Fair St., Gainesville

How much: City residents, $120-150; Nonresidents, $160-205

More info: www.gainesville.org

Air and Space Camp

Who: Ages 6-12

What:Learn about space and the Earth’s atmosphere while visiting observatories and museums.

When: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m June 6-10

Where: Gainesville Civic Center, 830 Green St. NE, Gainesville

How much: City residents, $125; nonresidents, $170

More info: www.gainesville.org

Chef Camp

Who: Ages 6-12

What: Visit local restaurants to see commercial kitchens, learn about cooking

When: 8 a.m. to noon June 20-24; 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 18-22

Where: Gainesville Civic Center, 830 Green St. NE, Gainesville

How much: City residents, $100; nonresidents, $135

More info: www.gainesville.org

Vet Camp

Who: Ages 6-12

What: Learn how to care for pets, visit the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia and animal hospitals

When: 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 20-24; 8 a.m. to noon July 18-22

Where: Gainesville Civic Center, 830 Green St. NE, Gainesville

How much: City residents, $100; nonresidents, $135

More info: www.gainesville.org

Pet P.A.L.S Camp

What: Exploration of animal interaction, care and behaviors

When: Ages 7-9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13-17, July 11-15; ages 7-12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 6-10; ages 10-12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 20-24, July 18-22

Where: Northeast Georgia Humane Society, 845 W. Ridge Road, Gainesville

How much: $200

More info: humanesocietyofnortheastgeorgia.org

Quinlan Art Camp

Who: Rising 1st-6th

What: Weekly projects, art history lessons and art appreciation

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekly June 6-July 29

Where: Quinlan Visual Arts Center, 514 Green St. NE, Gainesville

How much: $110 for members; $135 for non-members

More info: www.quinlanartscenter.org

Summer Paddle Camp

Who: Ages 8-14

What: Lanier Canoe and Kayak Club works with kids on operating canoes, kayaks and dragon boats

When: 9 a.m. to noon weekly June 6-July 29

Where: Lake Lanier Olympic Park, 3105 Clarks Bridge Road, Gainesville

How much: $150

More info: www.exploregainesville.org

YMCA camps

Who: Kindergarten Camp, ages 4-5 at YMCA only; Traditional Camp, ages 5-12; Teen Camp, ages 12-15

What: Weekly camps with arts and crafts, outdoor activities and Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math learning activities

When: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekly May 31 to Aug. 4

Where: J.A. Walters YMCA, 2455 YMCA Drive, Gainesville; Spout Springs Elementary, 6640 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

How much: Members, $130; nonmembers, $155; plus $25 registration fee

What to bring: Water bottle, lunch, sunscreen, towel, one-piece swimsuit and snack

More info: www.gamountainsymca.org