Some highlights for the 2023-24 Hall school calendar

The Hall County school board on Monday approved a preliminary version of the 2023-24 school calendar but tabled any decisions about early release days.

For students, the school year will start Aug. 4, 2023 and end May 24, 2024. There are 10 teacher workdays, 28 days for holidays and one teacher make-up day.

Teachers will return July 31 for a teacher workday.

“That has not happened in years in our district,” Assistant Superintendent Kevin Bales said of the July return. “And yet this calendar was overwhelmingly favored by our schools. About 28 of our 37 schools chose this calendar.”

Early release days were set to be scheduled for Sept. 21, 2023 and Feb. 1, 2024, but a couple of board members voiced some concerns and they have been temporarily removed.

Board member Mark Pettitt is opposed to early release days, saying he’s heard from parents and teachers who regard them as an unwanted interruption.

“It’s an interruption in parents’ workdays, it's an interruption in the student learning process,” he said. “If we have to have early release days, which I'm opposed to anyway, … I would think we would want to have them probably where it's less disruptive to the school and the parents and maybe right before a holiday.”

Chairman Craig Herrington agreed, saying the early release days are “almost a waste of time” for students. “They just showed up, you had to rush through everything and then they're back home on the bus and gone. That was the input I got.”

Four elementary school principals were present, and Superintendent Will Schofield asked for their input. All of them approved of the early release days and said they are especially useful for holding parent-teacher conferences.

Overall, Bales said, teachers want to keep early release days. “It was solid support, but I'll also be very honest and say not necessarily overwhelming.”

He said they received plenty of input from teachers on the proposed calendar.

“As always, we work with our Teachers of the Year,” Bales said. “We start with a baseline proposal of calendar A, calendar B and calendar C, they go out into the field, they get feedback, and I bring before you that they're asking the board to approve calendar D, which tells you that if anybody questions whether or not they have input, they absolutely do.”

Schofield noted that it’s impossible to create a calendar that pleases everyone.

“I was so happy to be able to give the calendar duties to Kevin (Bales) five, six years ago,” he said. “Because the only calendar that I've ever gotten any kind of consensus with, people want one that … starts later, finishes earlier and has more holidays.”