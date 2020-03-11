In reaction to coronavirus, Brenau postpones public events

Brenau announced plans on Wednesday, March 11, to postpone some public events to protect the health and well-being of the university's community in regard to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.



A news release stated that this decision was prompted by a recommendation from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC advises institutions of higher education to exercise caution for conferences and functions “with attendees from multiple state or to states or locales that have declared a State of Emergency / Public Health Emergency due to the virus.”

These events are postponed :

Thursday, March 12: The opening reception for “L.A. Stories”

Friday, March 13: Colossal prints

Friday, March 13: “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” opera workshop

Saturday, March 14: Dempsey Dash 5K and 1K Fun Run

Saturday, March 14: Brenau Cotillion

Friday, March 20: Women’s Leadership Colloquium

Compiled from a Brenau University press release