New Advanced Studies Center first up for Gainesville High revamp

After nearly two years of planning, the first of Gainesville High School’s redesign will begin with the construction of the new Advanced Studies Center.



The Gainesville City Board of Education gave the go-ahead on Monday, June 15 with a unanimous vote in favor of the project.

Funding for this construction will come from the state capital outlay funds in the amount of $8,957,551.

Carroll Daniel Construction Company has already been chosen to complete the work.

The new building will house the school’s career, technical and agricultural education programs in addition to higher level classes such as AP biology and AP chemistry

Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams said the building should open in time for the beginning of the 2021 school year. He said other Gainesville High projects like a new cafeteria, media center and student activities center will follow.

The 43,100-square-foot facility will sit in the vacant lot on the corner of Rainey Street and Century Place.

“As soon as possible is our target for breaking ground,” Williams said. “I’m most excited that we can actually put a shovel in some dirt and quit talking about our plans, and start showing the plans.”