Johnson High School graduation 2020, a photo gallery

Johnson High 2020 graduates gathered Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the school sports fields to take part in a drive-thru graduation ceremony.
Johnson High 2020 graduates gathered Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the school sports fields to take part in a drive-thru graduation ceremony.
Johnson High 2020 graduates gathered Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the school sports fields to take part in a drive-thru graduation ceremony.
Johnson High 2020 graduates gathered Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the school sports fields to take part in a drive-thru graduation ceremony.
Johnson High 2020 graduates gathered Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the school sports fields to take part in a drive-thru graduation ceremony.
Johnson High 2020 graduates gathered Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the school sports fields to take part in a drive-thru graduation ceremony.
Johnson High 2020 graduates gathered Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the school sports fields to take part in a drive-thru graduation ceremony.
Johnson High 2020 graduates gathered Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the school sports fields to take part in a drive-thru graduation ceremony.
Johnson High 2020 graduates gathered Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the school sports fields to take part in a drive-thru graduation ceremony.
Johnson High 2020 graduates gathered Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the school sports fields to take part in a drive-thru graduation ceremony.
Johnson High 2020 graduates gathered Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the school sports fields to take part in a drive-thru graduation ceremony.
Johnson High 2020 graduates gathered Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the school sports fields to take part in a drive-thru graduation ceremony.
Johnson High 2020 graduates gathered Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the school sports fields to take part in a drive-thru graduation ceremony.
Johnson High 2020 graduates gathered Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the school sports fields to take part in a drive-thru graduation ceremony.
Johnson High 2020 graduates gathered Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the school sports fields to take part in a drive-thru graduation ceremony.
Johnson High 2020 graduates gathered Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the school sports fields to take part in a drive-thru graduation ceremony.
Johnson High 2020 graduates gathered Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the school sports fields to take part in a drive-thru graduation ceremony.