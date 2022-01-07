How nursing shortage is affecting Hall schools





On Christmas Eve, the district posted a job listing on its website looking to hire more nurses and substitute nurses.

The district has 43 full-time nurses, but two of them will be leaving soon, said Andrea Williamson-English, head nurse for the school district. And while two may not sound like a seismic shortage, it would be a “huge loss,” because then two schools – and potentially thousands of students – would be without a nurse. She is conducting interviews to find replacements.

An even bigger problem, though, is the lack of substitute nurses, she said. They only have seven right now, but they need about a dozen.

“That's what I need the most right now,” she said. “I would love to have a much healthier sub nurse pool.” And even with seven substitutes on her list, many of them also work in hospitals or for other school systems