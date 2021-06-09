How Hall Schools is faring on Cherokee Bluff Middle, other construction projects

Cherokee Bluff Middle School will hold 1,500 students starting next fall. So far, the building’s structure is up, and the roofing is nearing completion, said David Loudermilk, who is a construction manager with Parrish Construction working on the site.

“The outside looks like a school now,” Loudermilk said.

The $44 million project was funded by a voter-approved bond resolution last summer. Hall County Schools Executive Director of Facilities and Construction Matt Cox estimated that the school is about 50% complete at this stage.

Cox also shared updates on the new Johnson High School performing arts center, which he said should be completed next summer. The new $9 million theater will seat about 435 people and include a classroom for theater and drama classes, so that the theater doesn’t have to be used for all instruction.

“It’s going to be a better layout,” Cox said. “The old performing arts center was built without enough back-of-house space. We did not have a large enough stage. We didn’t have support spaces like storage and wings to the stage — all those different pieces.”

It will tie together the gymnasium and the main building, he said, so that the lobby for the performing arts center will act as an events lobby for the gym as well.

The West Hall High School performing arts center is still in early design stages, Cox said.