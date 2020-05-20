Flexible schedule, pace of Mountain Education Charter gives this woman chance to finish degree

Journey Livingston hasn’t taken the straightest path to graduation, but three years later than expected, she’s made it to the finish line at 21 years old.



Livingston will graduate this May from Mountain Education Charter School, but her high school career began at East Hall High School.

She struggled with math in the more conventional setting, and after failing the same class in both her sophomore and junior years decided it was time for a change.

“I had to find something where I could work on my own schedule, because I was already very far behind,” she said. “A friend of mine, her mom mentioned something about Mountain Ed. I looked into it and decided to give it a try.”