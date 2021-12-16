Wimberly Funeral Home breaks ground for new chapel, fellowship hall

Wimberly Funeral Home is set to expand its facility to add a chapel and a fellowship hall, revitalizing old property on Summit Street.

More than 50 people attended Wimberly’s groundbreaking Thursday, Dec. 16, to celebrate its coming expansion and renovation of its existing building, including several pastors from the community. Rev. Charles Dickey and Deacon Ron Sheats, who is the Chairman of the Newtown Florist Club, spoke at the ceremony and gave prayers of thanks, with Sheats calling it a “historic event.”



