Carriage dealerships acquired by new player in town, Jim Shorkey Auto Group

On Thursday, June 2, it took over Carriage Automotive Group, which had Kia, Nissan and Mitsubishi dealerships and a body shop. The businesses have a total 142 employees.

“We’re super excited,” said Mike Engle, Shorkey operating partner. “This is a really huge acquisition for us. We couldn’t have picked a better area, from the reception we’ve seen from customers to other local businesses.”

Family-owned Shorkey, founded in 1974, has numerous dealerships in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

“The goal was to grow,” Engle said.

The company decided to expand into the South and began scouting potential locations from Alabama to South Carolina.

“We liked not just what Georgia, but specifically North Georgia, had to offer,” Engle said. “There’s a huge economy and a lot of growth around this lake.”

Jim Shorkey signs are up at all the businesses, but other, bigger changes are on the way, including a $4.5 million building, including a new service department, at the Mazda dealership.

Otherwise, the plan is to “clean up the dealerships, make them look more appealing” in such a way that “it will only add to the economic growth in Gainesville,” Shorkey said.

“This is probably going to be a five-year project, really enhancing how these stores look,” he added.