This antique mall is expected to open in downtown Gainesville in December

A new antique mall is in the works for downtown Gainesville.



Julia Nycz, co-owner of Out of the Cedar Chest Antiques and Interior in Cumming, plans to open a second location for her business in December 2020, on 300 Northside Drive near the square.

“We had been looking to expand for a while, then the building came up for sale,” she said. “We knew there was a hole (in) the area.”

Nycz said she purchased the building — which encompasses two floors and 34,000 square feet —with her family on July 29. Right now, she said they’re in the process of restoring the old structure, which has housed several different businesses over the years like Lakeview Interiors and Treasures for Your Home.

Like the Cumming location, Nycz said Out of the Cedar Chest in Gainesville will have a combination of antique and vintage furniture, collectibles and other items. The business will additionally sell goods from local artisans.

“It’s a really good opportunity for people to get good quality merchandise at an affordable price,” Nycz said.

Out of the Cedar Chest is now taking applications from artisan and antique dealers wanting to sell their wares at the new business. For more information, contact Nycz at 770-406-8604 or julia@outofthecedarchest.com.