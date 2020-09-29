A legacy of the law: A glimpse at this Hall firm’s 137-year history

Boxes upon boxes of files now fill the offices inside the Whelchel, Dunlap, Jarrard & Walker LLP, as attorneys prepare to officially close the 137-year-old law firm's doors on Wednesday, Sept. 30.



While standing in the building’s “Dunlap room,” Chris Walker — partner and founding member of predecessor firm Carey, Jarrard & Walker LLP — reflected on his time helping build what he realizes now is a legacy of lawyers in North Georgia.

“There’s been a lot of lawyers that have practiced law here,” Walker said. “Some are still here, some are retiring, some have come and gone, but I think the legacy still lives out in the community with the lawyers who practiced law here and got trained here. We’ve always tried to give quality service to our clients, and we’re all sad that it’s coming to a close.”

When the law firms of Whelchel & Dunlap and Carey, Jarrard & Walker merged in 2007, Walker said the practice reached its highest capacity with around 16 attorneys. Over the past few years, he said six lawyers left for other endeavors, and two more announced their retirement.