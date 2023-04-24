Woman injured in crash; Gainesville man charged with DUI

A Gainesville man was charged with drunk driving Saturday after a woman was injured in a crash on Browns Bridge Road, officials said.

Harry Gerald Rotter, III, was charged with DUI (less safe), serious injury by vehicle, speeding and reckless driving. He was booked Saturday in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office was called out late Friday to Browns Bridge Road near Holland Drive.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said Rotter was trying to overtake another car as it was slowing down to make a left turn onto Holland Drive.

Rotter struck the car, injuring the driver, Lora Kimberly Haskins, 51, of Gainesville, Williams said. Haskins suffered a broken collarbone and was transported by ambulance for treatment.

Though the legal limit in Georgia for blood alcohol concentration is 0.08, law enforcement can still charge DUI (less safe) if the person is under the influence of drugs or alcohol “to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive,” according to Georgia law.



