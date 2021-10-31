Two displaced after fire on Tapawingo Drive

Hall County Fire Services responded to a residential house fire at the 1900 block of Tapawingo Drive Sunday, Oct. 31.
The fire was coming from the kitchen in a single-story home, according to a statement from spokeswoman Christie Grice.
Firefighters extinguished the fire minutes after arriving on scene, Grice wrote, and no injuries were reported. Two adults were displaced from the home, Grice wrote.
The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.