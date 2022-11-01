Judge rules on self-defense immunity motion for woman in October 2021 fatal shooting

Duttweiler outlined the evidence he would show the judge of the prior harassment she faced from Best.

“Those witnesses will tell you that for months beforehand, they’ve seen this man beat on her in one case and threaten her over the phone in another case,” Duttweiler said.

In response, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Bagwell said Voss shot Best while he was in his car.

“Had she shot him when he was at her door (or) right when he threw the brick, I think that we wouldn’t even be here,” Bagwell said.

Duttweiler brought Voss’ friend and Voss’ former manager to the stand during the hearing. The friend testified about seeing Best beat up Voss.

Tyne Smith, who was Voss’ manager at Dollar General, said she overheard Voss’ conversations where she was asking to be left alone.

“She didn’t want to go to the bank by herself,” Smith said. “She didn’t want to go outside by herself to her car. She would have me go outside with her.”



