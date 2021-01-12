‘I loved my mom so much’: Family of couple found in suspected murder-suicide speaks out

A sociable and vivacious homemaker.
A more reserved father always willing to lend a hand.
These are the ways Martha Elias hopes people will remember her parents.
“I loved my mom so much,” Martha Elias said. “She was there with me when I gave birth to my child. She treated my child as one of her own kids. I will always remember that. I will always be grateful for that.”
Gainesville Police said they are continuing to investigate a suspected murder-suicide that took place around 7 p.m. Jan. 6 at a residence near the 1400 block of Vine Street in Gainesville. Police said responding officers found a woman and man dead, later identifying the two as Francisca Vazquez, 43, and Martin Elias-Perez, 41.
Lt. Kevin Holbrook said the 911 call came from residents at the home.
Elias-Perez was identified as the offender and Vazquez the victim of the suspected murder-suicide, Gainesville Police Cpl. Jessica Van said.
According to their obituaries, Martin Elias worked at Victory Foods and Vazquez was a homemaker.
Martha Elias said she would always remember the trips the family would take to the beach.
As of 6 p.m. Monday, a Gofundme fundraiser for the family had $9,575 in donations.The money will go toward funeral expenses and utilities for the family.
Martha Elias said the family was “very grateful” for the donations so far, which will really help with the funeral costs. Martin Elias and Vazquez are survived by five children, the oldest being 22 and the youngest being 6.
On the fundraising page, the family said they are “trying to stay strong” and together, though they do not know what happened.
Martha Elias said she was awaiting a call about the autopsy report Monday.
Hall County Coroner Marion Merck said the autopsies were being done by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, but he did not have information to share Monday.
Gainesville Police did not release any further information on the case Monday.