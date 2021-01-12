‘I loved my mom so much’: Family of couple found in suspected murder-suicide speaks out

Gainesville Police said they are continuing to investigate a suspected murder-suicide that took place around 7 p.m. Jan. 6 at a residence near the 1400 block of Vine Street in Gainesville. Police said responding officers found a woman and man dead, later identifying the two as Francisca Vazquez, 43, and Martin Elias-Perez, 41.



Lt. Kevin Holbrook said the 911 call came from residents at the home.

Elias-Perez was identified as the offender and Vazquez the victim of the suspected murder-suicide, Gainesville Police Cpl. Jessica Van said.

According to their obituaries, Martin Elias worked at Victory Foods and Vazquez was a homemaker.



