Hall Recovers honors those lost to addiction, celebrates journey to recovery

The list of names lost to addiction in the Gainesville community now spans roughly 13 pages.



As the names were read by Jessi Emmett, the flickering flame of one candle would light another as a crowd of a few hundred people stood silently Wednesday, Aug. 31, on Roosevelt Square in Gainesville.

“Hopefully next year, it’s not 14 (pages),” said Emmett, the Hall County Treatment Services director. “Let’s not add one more name to this list, and this community can do it.”