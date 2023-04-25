Hall County approves design plan for new law enforcement training center

Hall County could soon become a regional hub for the training of law enforcement agencies across northeast Georgia.



County commissioners on Tuesday approved $425,000 to Duluth-based engineering company Hussey Gay Bell to develop an architecture design plan for a new 20,000-square-foot law enforcement training center.

The new center will provide training in an enhanced, expanded facility for law enforcement agencies in Hall and surrounding counties, according to Lt. Stephen Wilbanks, training director for Hall County Sheriff’s Office. The objective, he said, is to better equip deputies and police officers with the skills needed for policing in the modern era.

Wilbanks said the project, a joint-effort with the FBI, is expected to include multiple classrooms, a dedicated indoor physical assessment testing area, staff and student locker rooms, and additional storage capacity for weapons and ammunition.

“We’ve outgrown the entire (current) training center,” Wilbanks said. “... our current training center only has two classrooms. The new one will have five. We’ll also be able to use one of the classrooms as a designated simulator room, so that we can use the computer-generated simulation systems that teach judgemental use-of-force … de-escalation scenarios and things of that nature. That’s something that’s been on our radar for several years.”

The training center, once complete, also will include a “defensive tactics room” for officers to learn various techniques of control and restraint, according to Wilbanks, who described this as a much-needed upgrade from the makeshift tactics room agencies used in the current facility.

“Right now, we have to tear down a classroom, put the mats out, kind of convert it on a temporary basis,” he said. “The new center will have a dedicated, full-time defensive tactics room.”

Plans for the new training center, conceived in 2016 with a $1.7 million contribution from the FBI, are just now entering the design phase seven years later due to a combination of staffing changes in the bureau’s regional office and aspects of funding, Wilbanks said.

“Funding, of course, is a big issue for anything,” he said. “... we want to be good partners in this deal, so we’re constructing the administrative and classroom phase of this project.”

Wilbanks described the new facility as vital for law enforcement and policing in the 21st century, specifically by ensuring officers receive proper training.

“Law enforcement culture has changed greatly over the last couple of decades,” Wilbanks said. “What we see, as an ongoing trend, is that it is starting to fall more and more back on training … the way that culture has changed and the scrutiny law enforcement has undergone, I think it has shined a new light on the importance of training and the correct training.

“If an agency is going to be a successful community partner, they’ve got to have a pretty robust training program in place. It has to address more than shooting guns and driving cars. It has to address the academic side of things. We want to have better educated officers that are making smarter decisions before things ever get to a use-of-force.”

Assistant County Administrator Katie Crumley also commended approval of the item Tuesday.

“Part of our strategic plan is recruiting and retaining people, and I think that a lot of that plays into this whole component of training,” she said. “We really want to invest in our people in multiple ways. I think, as we continue to grow, the need for public safety grows. In order to have the highest level of public safety personnel, we need the right facilities and equipment to train them.”