Gainesville man shot by deputy had warrant for arrest, car was stolen, sheriff says

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said Friday, Oct. 28, a Gainesville man shot Tuesday by a deputy had a warrant for his arrest and that the car he was standing next to was stolen.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Javier Manuel Soto, 25, pulled out a gun and shot a Hall County deputy in his duty belt. The officer, who was uninjured, returned fire and killed Soto.

Couch released a statement Friday about the Tuesday, Oct. 25, shooting that started with a 911 call to F. Gilmer Road in Gillsville, where the caller said a car was stopped in the middle of the road.

The deputy arrived in Gillsville around 10 p.m. Tuesday and found a man and a woman standing outside of the car.

Couch said it became apparent Soto “was being deceitful” while talking with the deputy, though no further details were provided. The Times has asked the Hall County Sheriff’s Office for clarification.

Couch said the deputy asked Soto to turn around so the officer could pat him down for weapons.

“Instead of complying, the man suddenly reached behind his back, pulling out a handgun, and began firing at the deputy,” Couch said in a statement.

A bullet hit the magazine pouch on the deputy’s duty belt. The deputy shot Soto multiple times, and Soto died at the scene.

“Had the bullet strayed an inch, our deputy could have been critically injured – or even killed – Tuesday night,” Couch said. “None of us goes to work thinking we will have to take someone’s life. Unfortunately, there are times when we are called to use deadly force.”

Couch said the investigation determined the car was stolen and Soto had an active arrest warrant, but the Sheriff’s Office did not say what the charge was.

The woman ran into the woods and was found later by other officers. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The deputy is on paid administrative leave while the GBI completes its investigation, which will be turned over to Hall County District Attorney Lee Darragh for review.

