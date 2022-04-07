Gainesville Police fire officer who was charged with assault, pointing a gun

A Gainesville Police officer was fired after he was charged with simple assault and pointing a gun at another during a domestic dispute with his wife while he was off duty.
Gainesville Police said they were notified March 22 of the incident at Officer Collin Merritt’s home.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the investigation, and Merritt was suspended without pay.
The GBI filed charges of simple assault, pointing a gun at another and reckless conduct, and Merritt turned himself into the Hall County Jail Monday, April 4.
Merritt was subsequently terminated from the department.
No attorney information was immediately available from Magistrate Court officials.
“We hold our employees at the highest standard as we aim to be pillars of our community,” Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said in a statement. “At any point our employees betray our community’s trust or code of conduct, we will take immediate and swift action.”