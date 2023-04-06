Deer jumps through Flowery Branch church window, causing damage inside

A deer crashed through a longtime Flowery Branch church’s window, leading to thousands of dollars in repairs so far.



Flowery Branch United Methodist Church Senior Pastor Tyler Flowers said it happened around 6:30 p.m. March 26.

From his understanding of what happened, some deer were across the street from the Spring Street church.

A working theory is that a passing train may have caused a dog to start barking, leading to the deer running across and into the window.

Though the sanctuary was spared, a bloody trail ran through the corridors and in a handful of rooms.

“It was a mess,” Flowers said.

Flowers said the church contacted a company to take up the carpet in four rooms. The senior pastor estimated roughly $9,000 in repairs.

The deer was put down, Flowers said.

Thankfully, a group that usually meets in the fellowship hall around that time had adjourned.