Capt. Kevin Gaddis named new Gainesville Police deputy chief

Gainesville Police Capt. Kevin Gaddis has been appointed to serve as deputy chief for the department, according to an announcement Monday, Oct. 5.



Gaddis was promoted to captain in March 2019 and will replace the former deputy chief, John Robertson, who retired at the end of September. Robertson served the department for more than 26 years and was deputy chief since March 2019.

“It is with great honor and pride that I have the opportunity to appoint Kevin Gaddis as our deputy chief,” said Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish in a statement. “As deputy chief, Kevin will continue to use his wealth of knowledge and experience to help lead our agency. He is a dedicated professional who has spent the last 30 years serving our community selflessly, and I am confident Deputy Chief Gaddis will continue to make a positive impact in our city and agency.”

Gaddis spent 25 of his 30 years in law enforcement with Gainesville Police.

“I want to say how humbled I am to be appointed deputy chief of this agency,” Gaddis said in a statement. “This is an achievement that I never really anticipated for my career when I began in 1995. As with most things in life, things continually evolve, and change is inevitable. One thing that will never change for me is who I am. I will be the same person no matter what rank I hold. I am looking forward to working with Chief Parrish and the entire department to continue the tradition of excellent service to the citizens and visitors of Gainesville.”

Gaddis and his wife, Theresa, live in Habersham County.

His two adult sons are also in public service as a Georgia State Patrol trooper and a Gwinnett County firefighter. Gaddis graduated from Habersham Central High School and the Northeast Georgia Police Academy.