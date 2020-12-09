Burglary suspect captured after manhunt in Hall, Lumpkin, White counties

A manhunt for a burglary suspect led investigators from Hall County into Lumpkin County and eventually to a White County hotel, authorities said.

A Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office investigator working on a theft case Monday, Dec. 7, tried to pull over William Shane Blalock, 44, who the investigator had encountered on Old Dahlonega Highway near Thompson Bridge Road in Hall County, Lt. Alan Roach said.

Blalock drove out of Hall County into Lumpkin County and allegedly struck the officer’s car, Roach said.

Law enforcement lost sight of Blalock, who allegedly continued driving before crashing on Wessex Court in Lumpkin County, Roach said.

Roach said Blalock ran from the crash, and law enforcement from Georgia State Patrol, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office started searching the area.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said a K-9 tracking unit assisted in the search for roughly an hour Monday night.

Officers found Blalock around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the M Star Hotel in Cleveland.

Blalock was arrested and booked in to the Hall County Jail on a burglary charge, where he remains with a hold for the Lumpkin County charges.

Roach said he faces a hit and run charge from Georgia State Patrol and charges of theft by taking, aggravated assault on a peace officer, fleeing and attempting to elude and interference with government property in Lumpkin County.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office did not have further information on the burglary charge.