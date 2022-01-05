1 year after U.S. Capitol assault, here’s where criminal cases stand for 2 men from Gainesville and Dawsonville

‘Caught up in the moment’

A tipster sent an email Jan. 14 to the FBI identifying Torre as a person seen in a “be on the lookout” flier created by law enforcement.

According to an affidavit filed by an FBI agent, Torre admitted to the FBI agent during a Jan. 21, 2021, interview that he entered the U.S. Capitol building.

“Torre stated that he drove to Washington, D.C., with his family, including his parents, on Jan. 4, 2021,” according to the FBI affidavit. “According to Torre, he did not go to the rally as part of any group, but because he is a ‘patriot.’ Torre stated that he attended the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally, during which he heard President (Donald) Trump tell the crowd to ‘peacefully march to the Capitol.’”

Torre told the FBI he saw people break a window on the west side of the Capitol building, and someone reached through the broken window and opened the door.

“While this happened, someone — possibly Torre — yelled to stop and not break anything,” according to the affidavit.

Torre also reportedly admitted to entering the building through a window that had previously been broken.

“Torre reported that the officers ‘helped us in (the) Capitol,’ in that they did not shout or try to stop them from coming into the Capitol,” according to the FBI affidavit.

After walking through an office and expressing his support for law enforcement, Torre told the FBI that he tried to leave again through the broken window but was instructed by an officer to exit through a doorway.

The FBI identified the office Torre was allegedly in as Sen. Jeff Merkley’s office. Merkley is a Democratic Senator from Oregon.

“Torre claimed that he did not damage any property or engage in violence while inside the building,” according to the FBI’s affidavit. “Torre stated that he got caught up in the moment when he entered the Capitol, and that some day he could tell his children that he was there that day.”

Torre entered a plea of not guilty March 3. He was set for a status conference Oct. 21, but he and the U.S. Attorney’s Office jointly requested a continuance. U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras for the District of Columbia granted the continuance and rescheduled the conference for Jan. 24.

When Torre was charged in February, Lanier Technical College President Tim McDonald confirmed that Torre was a student enrolled in the school’s marine engine technology program.

McDonald said Wednesday, Jan. 5, that Torre earned his diploma.

Torre’s attorney Tony Miles did not return multiple calls for comment this week.

When reached by The Times, one of Torre’s family members said they had no information they wished to share at this time regarding the case.