'Yes, that happened to me — but that’s not who I am.' Trauma-informed yoga instructor brings personal experience to the mat

Hutchinson also teaches restorative yoga, which complements the trauma-informed practice in the sense of “learning to feel the support underneath you and learning to let the rest of your muscles in your body let it go so you can just relax — most of the time we’re walking around tense and don’t realize it,” she said.



At Ebb and Flow, Hutchinson’s objective is housing “a safe and predictable place for people to come and reclaim their body as their home” by breaking old patterns that are harmful or unhelpful in exchange for ones that better serve their bodies and minds.

According to Hutchinson, everyone has experienced trauma to varying degrees, especially on this side of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those experiences may shape a person, she said, but their power stops there.

“It can shape you, but that doesn’t mean that’s what you’re defined by. That doesn’t mean that’s who you are. You can still live your best life yet, no matter what you’ve been through. For a long time I thought I’d be that girl that lost her love — I felt like that did define me somewhat. But that’s not who I am. It’s what happened.”

Classes at the studio, located at 2515 Old Cornelia Highway, recur every Wednesday-Friday at 7 p.m. For the month of October, classes are $10.

Hutchinson also leads senior yoga tailored for older adults at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles outpost at 899 Main St. in Gainesville at 7 p.m. every Monday. For non-members, the sessions are $10.

“I’m a resource,” Hutchinson said. “Please use me as a resource. It doesn’t matter what size or shape or age you are.”