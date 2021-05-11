Why Staci Vinton, Jaycees Young Woman of the Year, puts her all into caring for local children

For nearly 15 years, she has balanced her role as business owner, wife, mother of two, active civic member and educator. On May 6, all her efforts were recognized when she was named Gainesville Jaycees Young Woman of the Year.



“It was very humbling, and I felt very honored to be chosen,” Vinton said.

Katie Dubnik, the 2020 Young Woman of the Year, presented the award to Vinton. She shared that The Academy’s founder isn’t the type of person who takes the spotlight, but a community servant who works behind the scenes.

Jamie Reynolds, executive director of Sisu Integrated Early Learning, describes Vinton as “a beacon of light in the child development center industry.”

“Staci’s call has been, ‘What is the best environment I can provide for a child?’” Reynolds said. “Most centers may not take that approach initially. She really saw years ago the need to enrich every child’s opportunity.”

Reynolds added that Vinton has played an active role on Sisu’s fundraising committee and hosts an annual bicycle event that benefits the nonprofit. The fundraiser entails gathering local children at The Academy to decorate bikes and ride them on a track. With each lap, a donation is made to Sisu.

“The kids love it,” Vinton said. “It’s a fun day for them, but ultimately my goal is teaching them to give back.”