Faith, time, resources and health: These 4 pillars guide Gainesville’s Doug Hanson

Doug Hanson was only celebrating Valentine’s Day with his wife, Lynne Hanson, when the Rotary Club of Gainesville called him to the stage during its annual banquet. Despite a lifetime of giving, the thought of being named man of the year hardly occurred to him.
“It is a most humbling honor,” Hanson said. “I had no expectations going into that dinner. I was expecting a joyous time with my valentine, and my goodness, I wound up on the stage.”
It’s that same humility that has guided Hanson through decades of philanthropy. On the local level, he has involved himself in a number of charitable causes including Random Acts of Kindness, Meals on Wheels, Good News Clinics, United Way Compass Center and Promising Futures.
Perhaps most recognizable, however, are his efforts with North Georgia Works, an organization he founded to help combat homelessness and transform disenfranchised men into self-sufficient, productive members of society by teaching them positive habits, work ethic and cognitive skills.
The organization has transformed many lives, and the story behind its inception doubles as Hanson’s own.
Hanson moved to Gainesville in 1986. In 2002, he retired from DuPont Engineering and, with his newly acquired free time, began conducting community assessments in which both the positive and negative sides of Gainesville came to light. Guided by his self-described “four pillars,” Hanson asked himself how he could help solve the problems that blemished his home.
“I had four things really going for me — the four pillars that I really feel are who I am,” Hanson said. “Faith, time, resources and health. I had all four of those things, so I had no excuses.”
His philanthropic endeavors began with a simple task: handing out water to citizens on hot days.
“That sounds so mundane, but it was really revolutionary that I would stand out in the middle of Limestone Parkway and hand out cold water to people on Saturday afternoons,” Hanson said. “It was fun and I felt like I contributed something.”
Later, Hanson became involved in Hispanic outreach at First Baptist Church of Gainesville and aiding the homeless through his connections at Good News Clinic.
His efforts have taken him out of the country as well; he has embarked on foreign mission trips to Romania, Peru, Honduras, Uganda, Haiti and Guatemala with friends and family alike in hopes of teaching them perspective and demonstrating the importance of “finishing a job,” like building homes for people in Guatemala in just a week’s time.
“We would go on site on Monday and start digging the trenches,” Hanson said. “Then on Friday afternoon we would have comida in the home with the family that we had built for. It was just stunning.”
After discussing his work outside of the United States on The Ken Coleman Show, Hanson was challenged to stay in his own zip code and provide more local philanthropy. Homelessness would soon become his major issue as former Gov. Nathan Deal appointed him to the State Housing Trust Fund for the Homeless, where he was given the opportunity to work directly with Atlanta’s most disenfranchised.
Hanson took the position seriously. He was the first one in the role to ask for personal business cards — a form of identity he needed to help him conduct research. He was known for making regular trips to the Atlanta airport where he would record the number of homeless people for the task force.
His experiences in the city motivated him to move his efforts even closer to Gainesville. He began tabulating local shelters, food distribution centers and resources to figure out exactly how equipped the city was to deal with the homelessness issue.
“I got more and more involved in the homeless community here in Gainesville to try and mitigate the condition,” Hanson said.
Hanson and his wife even began personally taking homeless people to church — and afterward, lunch — to get a better understanding of who they really were. While the two used their personal family vehicle to start out, it wasn’t long before they had to upgrade to a 15-passenger van.
“That tested our faith and gave us a look into the darkness of homelessness,” Hanson said. “We found out that (some of the) men had never ordered off a menu before.”
North Georgia Works was inspired by Georgia Works, a similar reformative program in downtown Atlanta. After seeing the first 35 participants graduate in 2014, and an additional 72 the following year, Hanson decided to bring the idea to Gainesville.
“On the way home, we were buckets of tears,” Hanson said of he and his wife. “We said, ‘We have got to make this happen in Gainesville.’ It was kind of a marital agreement.”
Hanson was able to lease an underutilized Hall County building after boxing up and organizing over 7,000 old court records. It wasn’t long before the dorms were sponsored, and the work of North Georgia Works was transforming lives.
“North Georgia Works, Hall County Collaborative, Family Promise, Promising Future — these are just some of the things they felt I needed to be recognized for,” Hanson said. “These contributions were things I liked doing. They were the true answer (to) ‘How can we make this a more enjoyable and delightful place to live?’ That’s the bottom line.”
The men of North Georgia Works are often estranged from family and friends, but they graduate from the program with at least one family member: Hanson. He views the men he works with as his own grandchildren and hopes to leave a similar legacy to that of his own grandfather.
“Now that I’m a granddad to the men at North Georgia Works, I want to leave that same legacy to these men who see me as their grandad,” Hanson said.
To this day, Hanson is still approached by those he has helped. Every visit to church or a restaurant has the potential to become a heartfelt reunion between someone who needed help and the man who was there to offer it.
His work stems from an acknowledgement of himself and a history of being held to a higher standard.
“Where did that come from? That came from a granddaddy that always told me that serving others was a very high calling,” Hanson said. “I listened to what he had to say, and I would try to practice it.”