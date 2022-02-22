Faith, time, resources and health: These 4 pillars guide Gainesville’s Doug Hanson

Hanson moved to Gainesville in 1986. In 2002, he retired from DuPont Engineering and, with his newly acquired free time, began conducting community assessments in which both the positive and negative sides of Gainesville came to light. Guided by his self-described “four pillars,” Hanson asked himself how he could help solve the problems that blemished his home.



“I had four things really going for me — the four pillars that I really feel are who I am,” Hanson said. “Faith, time, resources and health. I had all four of those things, so I had no excuses.”

His philanthropic endeavors began with a simple task: handing out water to citizens on hot days.

“That sounds so mundane, but it was really revolutionary that I would stand out in the middle of Limestone Parkway and hand out cold water to people on Saturday afternoons,” Hanson said. “It was fun and I felt like I contributed something.”

Later, Hanson became involved in Hispanic outreach at First Baptist Church of Gainesville and aiding the homeless through his connections at Good News Clinic.

His efforts have taken him out of the country as well; he has embarked on foreign mission trips to Romania, Peru, Honduras, Uganda, Haiti and Guatemala with friends and family alike in hopes of teaching them perspective and demonstrating the importance of “finishing a job,” like building homes for people in Guatemala in just a week’s time.

“We would go on site on Monday and start digging the trenches,” Hanson said. “Then on Friday afternoon we would have comida in the home with the family that we had built for. It was just stunning.”

After discussing his work outside of the United States on The Ken Coleman Show, Hanson was challenged to stay in his own zip code and provide more local philanthropy. Homelessness would soon become his major issue as former Gov. Nathan Deal appointed him to the State Housing Trust Fund for the Homeless, where he was given the opportunity to work directly with Atlanta’s most disenfranchised.