Conversations: 'Have uncomfortable conversations and stand up for what you believe in'

Standing across from the CVS in downtown Gainesville, Roxie Fricton, 18, of Dawsonville, held a sign expressing that even though she’s not black, she will stand with African Americans.

“It felt wrong to be at home,” Fricton said. “It felt wrong to not stand up for people who don’t have a voice. I want to do all that I can to end the systemic racism that is recurring in this nation. We’re trying to end this once and for all.”

Fricton describes the state of the world as “revolutionary times.”