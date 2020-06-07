Conversations: 'Have uncomfortable conversations and stand up for what you believe in'

Standing across from the CVS in downtown Gainesville, Roxie Fricton, 18, of Dawsonville, held a sign expressing that even though she’s not black, she will stand with African Americans.
“It felt wrong to be at home,” Fricton said. “It felt wrong to not stand up for people who don’t have a voice. I want to do all that I can to end the systemic racism that is recurring in this nation. We’re trying to end this once and for all.”
Fricton describes the state of the world as “revolutionary times.”
She encourages white people to educate themselves, donate and stand up for the movement.
When people see racial injustices in front of them, she asks them to not be silent, even around family members and friends.
“Have uncomfortable conversations and stand up for what you believe in,” Fricton said. “Now is not the time for not saying anything for the sake of being comfortable. That’s how you make change.”
When the protests end, Fricton said she hopes racism covertly and overtly stops. She also wants to see new hate crime legislation in Georgia.
“What I want to say is when this is all over, what are you doing? she said. “When the social media posts have stopped, what are you doing? It can’t go back to normal after this.”