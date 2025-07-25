Bob Swoszowski, now retired, talks about his 52 years as McDonald’s owner/operator Bob Swoszowski has a promotional sign from 1975 and a photo of the very first McDonald's Monday, July 21, 2025, at his office in Gainesville. The businessman is retiring as owner of many McDonald's restaurants in the area. Swoszowski and his business partner, the late Frank Markette, opened their first McDonald’s location on Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville on April 1, 1973. - photo by Scott Rogers If you’ve eaten at a McDonald’s restaurant somewhere in the Hall County area in the past 50 years, chances are it belonged to Bob Swoszowski.