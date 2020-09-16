101-year-old Gainesville resident gets drive-thru birthday celebration

Dressed in fine yellow attire, Beatrice Wheeler Hailey, known affectionately as “Ma Bea,” sat on the edge of Black Drive in Gainesville Tuesday evening, watching as dozens of family and friends drove by to wish her a happy 101st birthday.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Hall County Fire Services firefighters blared their sirens and turned on their flashing lights as they led the parade.

“This is just so awesome,” Hailey’s daughter Belinda Dickey said, watching the last vehicles pass by. “This is just a testament of the life she’s lived of loving and caring. She cried at first, and I got tears in my eyes too.”

Dickey said because of the pandemic, Hailey’s family opted for a birthday parade instead of a large indoor gathering.

“We saw how other people have done parades,” she said. “It’s just a good thing to do. She (Hailey) loves to wave.”