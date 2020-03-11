With a Zac Brown Band twist, Gold on the Greenway coming back to Gainesville in 2020

The event opens at 3 p.m. March 21 and benefits the Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research. It’s headlined by John Driskell Hopkins, a local member of Georgia musician Zac Brown’s namesake band.

Another local group, the Allen Nivens Band, is also performing during the fundraiser. The fledgling event has smashed fundraising goals in previous years — the inaugural 2018 event raised more than $400,000 for the Rally Foundation.

The foundation’s mission is to end childhood cancer by funding research into treatment of myriad cancers afflicting children.

Molly Johnson helped bring the event to Gainesville after her son, Riley, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2016. She and other families with children fighting cancer created the event in 2018.

The goal of the fundraiser has brought large crowds to the greenspace along the Midtown Greenway.

“We have two kids ourselves, and when you hear about somebody who has to go through that, it gives you a lot of perspective,” said Jess Grogan, who attended the 2019 event with his family and spoke with The Times. “It just kind of pulls your heartstrings a little bit.”

This year’s event includes a beer garden and a Taste of Gainesville event.

For more information, visit the Rally Foundation.

