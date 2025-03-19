The Hall County Master Gardeners Spring Expo is returning. Here are the details Plant lovers will crowd into the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center for the annual Hall County Master Gardeners Spring Expo on April 4-5 . The event features workshops, seminars, and demonstrations on various gardening techniques and practices. - photo by Scott Rogers Get ready for a gardening extravaganza when the Hall County Master Gardeners host their 2025 Spring Expo at the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center in Gainesville.