The Hall County Master Gardeners Spring Expo is returning. Here are the details
04082023 PLANTEXPO 1.jpg
Plant lovers will crowd into the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center for the annual Hall County Master Gardeners Spring Expo on April 4-5 . The event features workshops, seminars, and demonstrations on various gardening techniques and practices. - photo by Scott Rogers
Get ready for a gardening extravaganza when the Hall County Master Gardeners host their 2025 Spring Expo at the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center in Gainesville.