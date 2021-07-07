Get ready for tons of fun as Beach Bash returns to Lake Lanier Olympic Park

Eric Larsen, the park’s special events manager, said around 100 tons of “sugar white” sand will soon be dumped and spread around the plaza, transforming it into a beach.



“We’re really excited that the Beach Bash is back,” Larsen said. “ … After the Beach Bash is done, we’ll take all of that sand and put it on our beach.”

The free event will offer an inflatable waterslide and host games for kids. A hula hoop and limbo contest will be held at 6 p.m.

Local DJ service jB Jams will provide musical entertainment leading up to the main show of the evening, a concert with Mixtape, a party band based in Atlanta. The group will perform from 7-10 p.m. and play Motown, ’70s and ’80s hits.

Several food and drink trucks will be stationed at the event, including Talmo Market Grill, All Around the World, Downtown Drafts and Tap It Growlers.

Those wanting to have a designated spot at the bash can reserve a table for $50, which seats up to six people. To lock in a table, visit lakelanierolympicvenue.org/event/beach-bash.

Although parking is available at the venue, Larsen encourages attendees to carpool. He anticipates a large crowd, similar to the turnouts for the park’s Food Truck Fridays.

“Our Food Truck Friday season has been really successful this year, and the Beach Bash allows us to step up our game and add so many more experiences than these normal events can offer,” he said. “I think we’re all looking for something big and fun to do and an opportunity to get out and see our friends and family again.”

Larsen said attendees will also get the chance to cheer on two Olympians, Alex Lee of Kailua Hawaii and Nevin Harrison of Seattle, Washington, as they complete a time trial on Lake Lanier before representing the U.S. during the Olympics in Tokyo. Lee’s discipline is kayak sprint and Harrison’s is canoe sprint. Larsen said the trial will take place somewhere between 5:30-6:30 p.m.

“This will be the largest crowd the athletes will likely see for a while, so we’re excited to give them some hometown love and energy,” Larsen said.

Athletes with Lanier Canoe and Kayak Club will also train during the Beach Bash for a national competition. People with boats are encouraged to line their vessels parallel to the shores starting at 4:45 p.m., by the tower, to create a safety barrier for the Olympians and club athletes. Those wanting to help can email Regina Dyer rdyer@gainesvillega.gov.

For more information about the Beach Bash, visit lakelanierolympicvenue.org/event/beach-bash.



