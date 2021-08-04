7 hidden gems in Gainesville

Sometimes the best treasures are concealed within plain sight.

If you’re looking for a new memorable experience not far from home, check out these seven hidden gems in Gainesville.

Rembrandt etching

Did you know that the Quinlan Visual Arts Center has an etching by the legendary Dutch artist, Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn? The piece, “Rembrandt’s Father in a High Hat,” was donated by the late Charles and Lessie Smithgall in 2015. The ink etching on paper dates back to 1630, displaying what is believed to be Rembrandt’s father wearing a cloak and cap. People can view this piece of art for free at the Quinlan.

Where: 514 Green St. NE, Gainesville

Beulah Rucker Museum property

If you live in Gainesville, you’ve probably either visited or heard of the Beulah Rucker Museum off Athens Highway. If you peek through the woods toward the back of the facility, you’ll find ruins of two buildings once buzzing with children and veterans. Charred, with only remnants of walls standing, is the old Industrial School’s gymnasium, which lies next to the former veterans’ night school. Rucker added these options to the property after establishing the Industrial School in the early 1900s to serve Black students.

Where: 2101 Athens Highway, Gainesville

Green Box Mushrooms

There’s a mushroom farm in Gainesville bustling with activity. Green Box Mushrooms, which opened in 2019, grows oyster mushrooms used by local restaurants and nearby Asian grocery stores. On Saturdays, the farm offers free tours for those wanting to learn about its bottle cultivation method and see the different stages of fungal growth. At the end of the experience, you can pick and purchase your own oyster mushrooms. To schedule a tour, visit greenboxmushrooms.com.

Where: 1604 Athens Highway, Gainesville