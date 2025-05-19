17 Things to do in Hall County, May 19–May 25

There’s plenty on this week’s calendar, including a speed dating event, a plant auction by the Hall County Master Gardeners, a couple farmer’s markets, a slew of concerts – ranging from Caleb Davidson performing as part of the Blue Sky Concert Series to Rehab’s celebration of 25 years since “Sittin’ at a Bar” was released during the Ultimate Music Wave Festival at Smithgall Arts Center– yoga on the lawn and an exploration of the culture of the Appalachian Mountains during the Northeast Georgia History Center’s final Homeschool Day of the season, among others.