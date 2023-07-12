‘Thank you for all the years.’ Here’s what we know about the closure of Reid’s Cafe in Murrayville Reid’s Cafe on Thompson Bridge Road in Murrayville has apparently closed for business, according to handwritten signs on the restaurant’s front door and in its drive-thru window reading, “Thank you for all the years, we are closed.” The restaurant, known for its biscuits, has been open since 1996. - photo by Rachel Estes North Hall residents may be picking a new go-to spot for their morning biscuits.