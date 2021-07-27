This new restaurant is serving up authentic Mexican tacos in downtown Gainesville

Trejo opened Vicky’s Tacos in early June, next to the Chevron gas station in downtown Gainesville, alongside his wife, Victoria, and oldest son, Mibzar.

Trejo said he immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico two years after marrying his wife. With tears in his eyes, he recounted his journey that led him to Vicky’s Tacos. He said he remembers getting his first job in the U.S. as a dishwasher and working his way up to starting his own business.

Trejo said his faith in God is what drives him to keep moving forward.

“The motivation from church helps a lot,” he said with emotion. “To keep going despite any barriers and suffering, and here we are.”