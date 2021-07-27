This new restaurant is serving up authentic Mexican tacos in downtown Gainesville

Luis Trejo, who grew up in Jalisco, Mexico, is bringing the flavors of his home to Gainesville with Vicky’s Tacos.
“We dreamt of making the most authentic Mexican food in the heart of Gainesville,” Trejo, who owns Vicky’s Tacos, said. “We’ve always wanted to have a business, and until this year, it happened.”
Trejo opened Vicky’s Tacos in early June, next to the Chevron gas station in downtown Gainesville, alongside his wife, Victoria, and oldest son, Mibzar.
Trejo said he immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico two years after marrying his wife. With tears in his eyes, he recounted his journey that led him to Vicky’s Tacos. He said he remembers getting his first job in the U.S. as a dishwasher and working his way up to starting his own business.
Trejo said his faith in God is what drives him to keep moving forward.
“The motivation from church helps a lot,” he said with emotion. “To keep going despite any barriers and suffering, and here we are.”
For more than 30 years, Trejo and his family lived in California before moving to Flowery Branch three years ago. Once they settled in Hall County, Trejo said they began looking for locations to open their dream restaurant.
When a family friend pointed out the available building in Gainesville — which was once occupied by a Subway — the pieces fell into place for Trejo.
“The location has a lot of potential because it's downtown,” he said. “If you see there’s government offices, the court, Brenau University, the hospital, clinics and banks. We’re in the middle of all of that.”
The restaurant serves up a variety of Mexican dishes including tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tortas, tamales, bowls and salads, ranging from $2.99 to $13.99. Juices are made fresh each day with flavors like mango and dragon fruit.
Trejo said all the dishes and sides are cooked with little fat to provide a healthy and filling meal. All the tortillas at the restaurant are handmade by Victoria using a gluten free dough, which she dubs as the restaurant’s “key ingredient.”
A popular choice is the “Vicky’s Special” tacos, which cost $3.50 each. The tacos come with the choice of steak, chicken, fish, chorizo, al pastor or fried pork skins. They’re topped with pico de gallo, queso fresco and a homemade chipotle sauce.
Once customers receive their food, they can visit the salsa bar and load up their tacos with onion, cilantro, jalapeños, guacamole and several types of salsa.
The name of the business was inspired by Victoria, whose nickname is Vicky. She creates all the dishes served at the restaurant.
Trejo said he hopes to continue sharing the homemade recipes with the community through Vicky’s Tacos.
“My goal is to have the best restaurant in Gainesville with authentic Mexican food,” he said.
Vicky’s Tacos is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
