Husband-and-wife duo opens new sushi, hibachi restaurant in South Hall. Here’s what’s on the menu A Golden Dragon Roll sits on a table at Noshi Sushi and Grill, located at 4965 Lanier Islands Parkway, Ste. 113, Buford. The Golden Dragon Roll is made with shrimp tempura and cucumber wrapped in nori and topped with lobster salad, diced fresh mango and mango sauce. - photo by Adriana Cascio Before customers even reach the door, the restaurant announces itself with the smoky, savory scent of hibachi drifting into the parking lot.