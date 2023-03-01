Georgia Mountain Food Bank executive director resigns

Georgia Mountain Food Bank, a regional nonprofit organization that distributes meals across a five-county service area, is looking for a new executive director after the departure of Kay Blackstock.

Blackstock led the organization for 15 years before submitting her resignation Feb. 2.

She didn’t provide a reason for her decision to resign, according to Interim Executive Director Rebecca Thurman.

“...(Blackstock’s) focus was always to make sure that people who needed it most had food,” Thurman said. “We will continue that work that Kay and so many of the Food Bank’s biggest founding supporters felt was so important to the health and life of this community—that all people should be able to live their lives free of the worry about where they would get their next meal.”