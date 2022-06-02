Who was Sidney Lanier? Meet the lake’s namesake and other historical Southern figures via living history theater

Longtime resident or short-term visitor, one hardly knows Hall County apart from its arguably best and most distinguishable feature, Lake Sidney Lanier.

Behind the reservoir’s namesake stands the 19th century poet, musician and Confederate soldier born in Macon.

His ballad “Song of the Chattahoochee,” an ode to the river flowing “out of the hills of Habersham and down through the valleys of Hall,” secured his legacy’s immortality as the man-made lake was named in his honor upon its filling in 1956.

Curious minds interested in a more close-up snapshot of Lanier’s life can soon take a look through the viewfinder as the Northeast Georgia History Center’s Summer Chautauqua Series returns for the fifth time to showcase prolific figures from the past. Chautauqua references a style of traveling shows popular in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, which combined education and entertainment.

