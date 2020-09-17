Oak, fire and sweat — A glimpse into the art of barrel making at Gainesville Cooperage

Gainesville Cooperage’s products range in price from $250 for bourbon American oak barrels to $2,000 for French oak wine barrels. Lee said Gainesville Cooperage produces an average of 10 barrels a day and ships them to wineries, distilleries and breweries locally and throughout the U.S., including Left Nut Brewing Co. in Gainesville, Kaya Vineyard & Winery in Dahlonega and Three Sisters Vineyards in Dahlonega.

Lee said he recently extracted lumber from a 120-year-old tree being removed from a construction site in Roswell. He said the tree should yield around 10-12 barrels. When hunting for wood to use in his craft, he prefers trees to be at least 80 years old.

“Any younger than that, the growth ring are going to be too far apart, and it’s not going to hold water,” Lee said. “You got to have an aged tree. Ideally a 100-year-old tree is perfect.

Crafting barrels isn’t easy, and Lee knew that when he dove into the industry. The Arnolds begin the process by taking large stacks of the staves and leaving them outside for six months or more.

Lee said the oak needs to be exposed to an abundance of rainwater to wash out most of the tannins from the staves. Tannins are a bitter-tasting organic substance found in bark, which he said can taint the flavor of any liquid in the barrel.

After cutting the staves with a machine to the proper size, both Tucker and Lee take the wood through several bending and shaping processes. By using steam, Lee said they’re able to mold the wood into the shape of a barrel, making sure each piece fits perfectly to hold liquid.

Tucker said he considers steaming the wood one of the most challenging aspects of coopering.

“You have to make sure it’s on long enough, so it doesn’t break when you bend it,” he said. “You have to make sure they’re all even. You do have some that will break or don’t fit.”