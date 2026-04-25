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Elections
GBI investigating death at home of former Braselton police chief who faced stalking charges last year
Turnover, ‘tough on crime’ debate take center stage in Hall County solicitor election
Motorists beware, two busy roadways in Hall County are set for resurfacing this year
Early voting for May 19 primary starts Monday in Hall County. Here's what you need to know
Man linked to Lake Lanier boat crash that killed two brothers arrested again on DUI charges
This Gainesville hotel failed its health inspection with a 66. Here’s why
PHOTOS: 2026 Lake Lanier Boat Show
Meet the 2026 Dancing for a Cause cast — 10 Hall County residents ready to hit the dance floor for charity
Big ears, big news: North Georgia Wildlife Park welcomes six fennec fox kits
Moldy soda dispensers, water-damaged ceilings, heavy soil accumulation next to pizza crust: Hall County kitchen inspections for April 14-20
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Soccer scoreboard: Lakeview Academy edges Riverside Prep
High school baseball playoffs: Cherokee Bluff splits with Mary Persons, forces deciding Game 3
High school baseball playoffs: Gainesville sweeps Decatur, moves on in Class 5A bracket
High school baseball playoffs: North Hall blasts Long County in two-game sweep to open state
High school tennis playoffs: North Hall girls top Calhoun in the second round of state
Opinion: Pete Hegseth cited scripture. Someone should tell him what it actually says
Opinion: Hall County rezoning dispute has cost taxpayers $156K, and counting
Opinion: Green Street project costs too much, delivers too little
Opinion: The real threat isn't socialism. It's authoritarianism
Opinion: Georgia senator's 'Zombie Bill' raises questions about legislative rules
Column: Golf history, Broadway and bridges
Column: The things we leave behind
Column: Remembering the cold winter mornings of the past
Column: Wise words from out in the boondocks
Column: Determination let Patti, her family keep their farm
SPONSORED: How to start a hiking, backpacking habit in 2022
Local practice offers expert medical care
Local transportation company offers daily shuttle service to Atlanta International Airport
Biltmore and Beyond: An Asheville Adventure
GMFB Empty Bowl Lunch Fundraiser is almost here!
Discover the Magic of the Golden Isles with the World’s Best Tour Guide
GMFB Empty Bowl Lunch Fundraiser is almost here!
Biltmore and Beyond: An Asheville Adventure
Enjoy the history and beauty of Charleston with this all-inclusive trip
Local transportation company offers daily shuttle service to Atlanta International Airport
Local practice offers expert medical care
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Soccer scoreboard: Lakeview Academy edges Riverside Prep
Lions face Tallulah Falls on Tuesday