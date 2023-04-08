High school soccer: Programs in Hall County gearing up for state playoffs

While spring break marked the end of the 2023 season for many of the Georgia’s high school soccer teams, it was just a brief moment of respite for others, including a total of nine boys or girls teams from Hall County.

And with the break coming to an end, those local teams will be among those gearing up for their respective classifications’ state playoffs as they get underway next week.

The Flowery Branch girls kick off the week’s action Tuesday when they travel to Dalton for a first-round match in Class 5A, followed by the Falcons boys hosting Cartersville in 5A and the ninth-ranked West Hall boys welcoming Franklin County to Oakwood in 3A a day later.

Hall’s other two girls teams, No. 3 Cherokee Bluff and Johnson, commence first-round play Thursday, with Class 6A No. 8 Gainesville, plus Class 4A's top-ranked Johnson, No. 4 East Hall and No. 7 Chestatee all in action Friday.

With that schedule in mind, it means the county’s 4A and 5A teams will have gone right at two weeks since their last games.