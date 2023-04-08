High school soccer: Programs in Hall County gearing up for state playoffs

While spring break marked the end of the 2023 season for many of the Georgia’s high school soccer teams, it was just a brief moment of respite for others, including a total of nine boys or girls teams from Hall County.
And with the break coming to an end, those local teams will be among those gearing up for their respective classifications’ state playoffs as they get underway next week.
The Flowery Branch girls kick off the week’s action Tuesday when they travel to Dalton for a first-round match in Class 5A, followed by the Falcons boys hosting Cartersville in 5A and the ninth-ranked West Hall boys welcoming Franklin County to Oakwood in 3A a day later.
Hall’s other two girls teams, No. 3 Cherokee Bluff and Johnson, commence first-round play Thursday, with Class 6A No. 8 Gainesville, plus Class 4A's top-ranked Johnson, No. 4 East Hall and No. 7 Chestatee all in action Friday.
With that schedule in mind, it means the county’s 4A and 5A teams will have gone right at two weeks since their last games.
For some of those teams, like the Johnson boys (16-0), the long break before their opening-round match against Central-Carrollton on Friday at Billy Ellis Memorial Stadium will be welcome.
With several players banged up during a run to the Region 8-4A title and a No. 3 national ranking – including senior Ramon Aguilar, who is expected to return to the line-up after missing the past few games – the Knights welcomed the break, and expect to return refreshed as they try for a second straight state championship.
“I don’t think it’s going to be an issue,” Johnson boys coach Frank Zamora said. “This week gave us some time to really rest and recover. We had some guys dealing with minor injuries. So, I think overall, it gave us (needed) time after winning the region championship, just giving us some time off to re-energize, refresh, recover and get back to work on Monday.”
By contrast, the Flowery Branch boys have some mixed feelings about the break.
Like Johnson, and every other county playoff team, the Falcons (9-5-3) have welcomed some time off to let some minor injuries heal and recharge their batteries.
On the other hand, they also ended the season on an 8-1-3 stretch to end the season, with that only loss coming to Loganville on penalty kicks, after starting 1-4.
Of course, they will also have less of a wait before jumping back into action for the first round, and head coach Derek Rials and his community coach Billy Johnson are hopeful the Falcons will find he right balance between the two.
“This year, it took us a while to figure out who we were and what style we needed to play,” Rials said. “I think once we kind of found ourselves as a team, the results have bene what they’ve been. … I think with spring break, it’s kind of mixed feelings because you hate to kind of break the momentum and lose the kids for a few days when you’re not together. But honestly, we played such a tough schedule, at the end, we were a little tired. So in a way, the time off could be good.”
First-round schedule
BOYS
Wednesday's matches
Class 5A
Flowery Branch vs. Cartersville, TBA
Class 3A
West Hall vs. Franklin Co., TBA
Friday's matches
Class 6A
Gainesville vs. Blessed Trinity, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Johnson vs. Central-Carrollton, 6:30 p.m.
East Hall vs. Cedartown, 7 p.m.
Chestatee at Southeast Whitfield, TBA
GIRLS
Class 5A
Tuesday's match
Flowery Branch at Dalton, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Thursday's matches
Cherokee Bluff vs. Southeast Whitfield, 5:30 p.m.
Johnson at Northwest Whitfield, 6 p.m.