Motorists beware, two busy roadways in Hall County are set for resurfacing this year Traffic moves along Dawsonville Highway Friday, April 24, 2026, where the Georgia Department of Transportation is planning on a resurfacing project for the road. GDOT is planning on approximately 6.6 miles of milling, inlay and plant mix resurfacing beginning east of the bridge over the Chestatee River and extending to Lanier Valley Drive. - photo by Scott Rogers Two stretches of busy highways in Hall County are set for major resurfacing work this year.