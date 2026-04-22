Big ears, big news: North Georgia Wildlife Park welcomes six fennec fox kits NOGAWILD recently welcomed six fennec fox babies, commonly known as kits, from two different litters. Females Sarabi and Kiara were born from Meg and Griffin on March 31, 2026, and males Kovu, Spyro and Cato, as well as female Kaya, were born from Cleopatra and Oasis on April 2, 2026. -photo submitted by NOGAWILD The North Georgia Wildlife Park and Safari has welcomed six fennec fox kits, each weighing just 28 to 50 grams at birth.