North Hall wrestling program has state championship taken away by GHSA for using ineligible wrestler

The North Hall High wrestling program has learned its punishment, as a result of recent self-reported violations for allowing an ineligible athlete to compete.

It was announced Friday from Hall County athletics and communications director Stan Lewis that the Trojans have had to vacate their 2021 duals state championship.

Also, the Trojans are placed on ‘severe-warning status’ for one calendar year through the GHSA, along with $500 in fines for not adhering to organization bylaws.

According to Lewis, the punishment does not take away North Hall’s third-place finish at the individual state meet or impact the four wrestlers who garnered a state title on Feb. 12 in Macon.

The violations by the North Hall wrestling program were initially made public by Lewis in a press release on Feb. 13.

At the time, it stated the Trojans wrestling program immediately notified the state’s governing body for athletics when it recognized the mistake in letting an ineligible wrestler compete.