High school basketball scoreboard: Chestatee boys take down East Hall

Ethan Popham notched a 24-point, 16-rebound double-double to help lift Chestatee (6-13, 4-4 Region 8-4A) over East Hall (6-15, 2-7 Region 8-4A) 82-64.

Peyton Phillips scored 23 points, pouring in seven 3-point shots on the night, while Hugh Pruitt added 22 points and Joshua Bull had 10 assists. For East Hall, Christian Torres has 22 points.

Up next for Chestatee is another region matchup against Jefferson on Thursday at Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. East Hall will play Jefferson at home next Tuesday at 8 p.m.

EAST HALL GIRLS 45, CHESTATEE 29: Alexis Burce scored 16 points to lead the Lady Vikings (12-6, 3-3 Region 8-4A), while Carly Campbell added 14.

Next up for East Hall is a makeup game against North Oconee on the road this Saturday at 4 p.m.

KINGS RIDGE CHRISTIAN BOYS 58, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 46: Conley Millwood led the way for the Lions (11-5, 6-3 Region 6-A Private) with 27 points, while Harrison Cooper added 8.

Up next for Lakeview Academy is a home matchup against Pinecrest this Friday at 7:30 p.m.

GAINESVILLE GIRLS 53, DENMARK 45: Lauren Teasley had a 22-point, 14-rebound double-double to lead the Lady Red Elephants (12-8, 2-6 Region 6-7A).

Keke Jones had 13 points, while Sadie Roach had seven steals and Alexis Austin had 10 rebounds.

Gainesville will return to action on Monday in a road matchup against Forsyth Central at 6 p.m.