BREAKING
Mother to be charged with murder in the death of her two young children
Authorities say a Gainesville woman will be charged with murder after law enforcement found her two children dead Friday afternoon at the family's home on Crescent Drive.
Full Story
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school basketball: Locke's triple-double paces Flowery Branch girls past Chestatee
2020Basketball

Flowery Branch senior Ashlee Locke had a triple double with 18 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocked shots in a 38-23 win against Chestatee on Friday. 

Flowery Branch was up 10-4 after the first period and pushed its lead to 16 points at halftime.

Bella Brick finished with eight points for the Lady Falcons. 

WALNUT GROVE BOYS 64, JOHNSON 39: Wade Pearce had 16 points and Jackson Vandiver added 11 for the Knights (2-4, 0-2 Region 8-5A) on Friday. 

Up next, Johnson faces Apalachee at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

ST. FRANCIS GIRLS 64, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 14: Sidney Corbin had a game-high six points for the Lady Lions on Friday.

Up next, Lakeview Academy faces Chestatee on Dec. 22.


High school scores can be reported by emailing sports@gainesvilletimes.com.

Regional events