High school basketball: Locke's triple-double paces Flowery Branch girls past Chestatee

Flowery Branch senior Ashlee Locke had a triple double with 18 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocked shots in a 38-23 win against Chestatee on Friday.
Flowery Branch was up 10-4 after the first period and pushed its lead to 16 points at halftime.
Bella Brick finished with eight points for the Lady Falcons.
WALNUT GROVE BOYS 64, JOHNSON 39: Wade Pearce had 16 points and Jackson Vandiver added 11 for the Knights (2-4, 0-2 Region 8-5A) on Friday.
Up next, Johnson faces Apalachee at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
ST. FRANCIS GIRLS 64, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 14: Sidney Corbin had a game-high six points for the Lady Lions on Friday.
Up next, Lakeview Academy faces Chestatee on Dec. 22.
High school scores can be reported by emailing sports@gainesvilletimes.com.